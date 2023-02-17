Rajnish Wellness receives contract from Eastern Railway

For setting up 270 Wellness Centres at various stations on license basis for a period of 5 years

Rajnish Wellness has received a contact from Eastern Railway for setting up 270 healthcare focused multi-utility store (Wellness Centre) and the process of license fee has been initiated as conditions laid down by the railway authorities. The license will be granted for the 5 years from the date of commencement of the contract.

As per the contract, the company will provide the doctor in 6 stations viz. Jasidih, Kahalgaon, Bolpur, Berhampore Court, Krishnanagr and Rampurhat in the interest of passengers where the Mail/Express trains have stoppage. In addition to that Oxygen Cylinders will also be provided at such stations.

