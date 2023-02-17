Bharat Electronics to form JV with Israel Aerospace Industries

For providing long term product support services for Indian defence forces

Bharat Electronics and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel's leading aerospace and defence company, have concluded the MoA to form a joint venture subject to requisite statutory approvals and processes, that aims at a single point of contact for extending long-term product support services for India's Defence Forces.

The partnership is another significant step in cementing the relationship between the two companies that have a long history of association. BEL and IAI are engaged in several joint programmes for the Indian Defence Forces. The new joint venture is being established for providing life cycle support for MRSAM air-defence systems in the country. The new venture will have its headquarters in New Delhi and provide the required technical and maintenance support to the Armed Forces.

