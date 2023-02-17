Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Globals ITES

For joint technology development in area of cyberwarfare and cyber defence systems

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has signed an MoU with Globals ITES for co-operation in technology development, co-creation and co-innovation, joint marketing and sales, in the fields of cyberwarfare and cyber defence systems.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Globals. The two parties shall work in close co-ordination, providing all the key assistance to each other for R&D as well as Joint Go to Market for Cyber Security Solutions.

BEL and Globals will jointly create sector-specific Cyber Security Solutions, Integrated Threat Management Systems, modern Security Operations Centres (SOC), and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Cyber Defence Systems.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)