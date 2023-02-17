JUST IN
Coromandel International receives ratings action from CRISIL

Coromandel International has received revision in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Total bank loan facilities rated - Rs 9500 crore Long term rating - CRISIL AAA/Stable (Upgraded from 'CRISIL AA+/Positive' and outlook revised to 'Stable') Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed) Rs 200 crore commercial paper - CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 17:17 IST

