Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to work together in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and other emerging technologies.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Indian Institute of Science. It will enable BEL and IISc, Bengaluru, to develop various products and services wherein Artificial Intelligence is embedded and integrated. IISc will provide specialised services in AI and ML for BEL to initiate various projects in terms of development of R&D solutions, Algorithms, training to BEL engineers, etc.

