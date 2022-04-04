Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproar over fuel price hike

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day following ruckus created by the Opposition against rising prices of petroleum products and essential commodities across the country.

The Upper House was adjourned twice before being adjourned for the day. When the House met after the first adjournment at 12 noon, the opposition members from Congress, TMC, Left and DMK trooped into the well raising the issue.

Later, the House was adjourned till 2 PM.

Again when the house met at 2 PM, the opposition protests continued and the house was adjourned for the day.

In the morning, six newly-elected Rajya Sabha members from Assam, Kerala and Nagaland took oath. They are Pabitra Margherita and S Phangnon Konyak of the BJP, Rwngwra Narzary of the UPPL, P Santosh Kumar and A A Rahim from Left and Jebi Mather Hisham of Congress.

