Rama Paper Mills extends plant shutdown for repair works

-
ALSO READ
Rama Pulp & Papers standalone net profit declines 46.24% in the December 2018 quarter
Open offer to Public Shareholders of Indo Rama Synthetics (I)
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Rama Vision standalone net profit declines 82.93% in the September 2018 quarter
Rama Vision reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Rama Paper Mills announced that the ongoing maintenance at the factory/works site of the company was expected to be completed within a week but due to some internal repairs being popped up in the turbine has led to extension of shut down time by another 10 days and is expected to be complete by 25 May 19.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU