JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

India's Merchandise Exports Grow By 0.64% In April
Business Standard

Rama Paper Mills extends plant shutdown for repair works

Capital Market 

Rama Paper Mills announced that the ongoing maintenance at the factory/works site of the company was expected to be completed within a week but due to some internal repairs being popped up in the turbine has led to extension of shut down time by another 10 days and is expected to be complete by 25 May 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 14:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements