Himachal Futuristic Communications acquired majority stake in telecom & defence firm RADDEF

has acquired 90% of the equity shares of [CIN: U74999KA2017PTC105873) a company registered under the Companies Act, 2013 and having its registered office at C-133 & C-136, 2nd A Main Road, 2nd Stage, Industrial Area, -560058, thereby making it a subsidiary of the Company, w.e.f. 15 May 2019.

was formed with an aim to provide Common Of The Shelf (COTS), (RF) & products to Indian and worldwide customers covering Navy, Military, Aerospace, & Automation, Communication, and Measurement Industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)