Himachal Futuristic Communications acquired majority stake in telecom & defence firm RADDEF

Himachal Futuristic Communications has acquired 90% of the equity shares of RADDEF [CIN: U74999KA2017PTC105873) a company registered under the Companies Act, 2013 and having its registered office at C-133 & C-136, 2nd A Main Road, Peenya 2nd Stage, Peenya Industrial Area, Bangalore -560058, thereby making it a subsidiary of the Company, w.e.f. 15 May 2019.
RADDEF was formed with an aim to provide Common Of The Shelf (COTS), Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave products to Indian and worldwide customers covering Navy, Military, Aerospace, Process Control & Automation, Communication, Test and Measurement Industry.
