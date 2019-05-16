JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Himachal Futuristic Communications acquired majority stake in telecom & defence firm RADDEF
Business Standard

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

Capital Market 

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as under -

NCDs (Rs 17655.12 crore) - CARE BBB- (Credit watch with negative implications revised from CARE A (credit watch with developing implications)

Subordinated debt (Rs 2205 crore) - CARE BBB- (Credit watch with negative implications revised from CARE A- (credit watch with developing implications)

Perpetual debt (Rs 1300 crore) - CARE BB+ (Credit watch with negative implications revised from CARE BBB+ (credit watch with developing implications)

NCD Public Issue (Rs 29000 crore) - CARE BBB- (Credit watch with negative implications revised from CARE A (credit watch with developing implications)

Non Convertible Redeemable Cumulative Preference Share (Rs 750 crore) - CARE BBB- (Credit watch with negative implications revised from CARE A- (credit watch with developing implications)

Fixed Deposits Programme (Rs 20000 crore) - CARE BBB- (FD)(Credit watch with negative implications revised from CARE A (FD) (credit watch with developing implications)

Long term bank facilities (Rs 42713.80 crore) - CARE BBB- (Credit watch with negative implications revised from CARE A (credit watch with developing implications)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 10:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements