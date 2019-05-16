Dewan Housing Finance Corporation gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

-
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as under -
NCDs (Rs 17655.12 crore) - CARE BBB- (Credit watch with negative implications revised from CARE A (credit watch with developing implications)
Subordinated debt (Rs 2205 crore) - CARE BBB- (Credit watch with negative implications revised from CARE A- (credit watch with developing implications)
Perpetual debt (Rs 1300 crore) - CARE BB+ (Credit watch with negative implications revised from CARE BBB+ (credit watch with developing implications)
NCD Public Issue (Rs 29000 crore) - CARE BBB- (Credit watch with negative implications revised from CARE A (credit watch with developing implications)
Non Convertible Redeemable Cumulative Preference Share (Rs 750 crore) - CARE BBB- (Credit watch with negative implications revised from CARE A- (credit watch with developing implications)
Fixed Deposits Programme (Rs 20000 crore) - CARE BBB- (FD)(Credit watch with negative implications revised from CARE A (FD) (credit watch with developing implications)
Long term bank facilities (Rs 42713.80 crore) - CARE BBB- (Credit watch with negative implications revised from CARE A (credit watch with developing implications)
