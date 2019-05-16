TVS Motor Company extends service support for cyclone Fani affected customers in Orissa

As part of the ongoing efforts to help relief efforts towards cyclone Fani in Orissa, has activated the Road Side Assistance (RSA) service in the state. The initiative is being backed by a 24-hour which addresses customer queries in Odia and Bengali.

Further 25 mobile vans are running in 10 districts across the state to ease the experience of vehicle transport for the customers. The service is being provided for free for primary warranty customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)