Raymond reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.31% to Rs 1278.65 crore

Net loss of Raymond reported to Rs 68.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 67.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.31% to Rs 1278.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1808.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.76% to Rs 196.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 167.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 6482.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6582.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

