Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 2721.74% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.77% to Rs 71.02 croreNet profit of Kriti Industries (India) rose 2721.74% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.77% to Rs 71.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 121.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 207.65% to Rs 18.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 548.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 587.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales71.02121.97 -42 548.72587.66 -7 OPM %13.225.04 -8.224.98 - PBDT5.092.31 120 29.3816.23 81 PBT3.160.65 386 21.959.99 120 NP6.490.23 2722 18.496.01 208
