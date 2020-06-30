JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Alpa Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.77 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 2721.74% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 41.77% to Rs 71.02 crore

Net profit of Kriti Industries (India) rose 2721.74% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.77% to Rs 71.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 121.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 207.65% to Rs 18.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 548.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 587.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales71.02121.97 -42 548.72587.66 -7 OPM %13.225.04 -8.224.98 - PBDT5.092.31 120 29.3816.23 81 PBT3.160.65 386 21.959.99 120 NP6.490.23 2722 18.496.01 208

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU