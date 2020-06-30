Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 2721.74% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.77% to Rs 71.02 crore

Net profit of Kriti Industries (India) rose 2721.74% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.77% to Rs 71.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 121.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 207.65% to Rs 18.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 548.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 587.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

