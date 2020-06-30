Jindal Drilling & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 546.80 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 79.78% to Rs 90.34 crore

Net loss of Jindal Drilling & Industries reported to Rs 546.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 33.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 79.78% to Rs 90.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 590.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 68.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 216.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 207.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

90.3450.25216.20207.39-595.86-17.11-267.723.81-527.9924.53-557.7377.46-536.1422.40-583.4968.52-546.8033.07-590.6968.20

