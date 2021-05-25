Ramco Ind Q4 PAT soars 102% to Rs 66 cr

-
ALSO READ
Ramco Systems partners with Malaysian conglomerate MMC Corporation Berhad
Ramco Systems to implement its aviation software for Iberia Maintenance
Ramco Systems launches its Virtual Assistant CHIA on Signal and Telegram
Ramco Systems spurts on winning orders
Ramco Systems secures four multi-million dollar engagements
-
On a consolidated basis, Ramco Industries' net profit soared 102.22% to Rs 66.43 crore on 46.57% surge in net sales to Rs 339.30 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Profit before tax jumped 116.70% to Rs 47.35 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 21.85 crore in Q4 FY20.
During the financial year, Ramco Industries' net profit climbed 64.42% to Rs 278.75 crore on 24.26% increase in net sales to Rs 1,207.72 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
Ramco Industries is one of the leading building materials manufacturers in South Asia.
Shares of Ramco Industries dropped 4.65% to Rs 285 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 284 to Rs 303.20 so far.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU