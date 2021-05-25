Ramco Ind Q4 PAT soars 102% to Rs 66 cr

On a consolidated basis, Ramco Industries' net profit soared 102.22% to Rs 66.43 crore on 46.57% surge in net sales to Rs 339.30 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax jumped 116.70% to Rs 47.35 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 21.85 crore in Q4 FY20.

During the financial year, Ramco Industries' net profit climbed 64.42% to Rs 278.75 crore on 24.26% increase in net sales to Rs 1,207.72 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

Ramco Industries is one of the leading building materials manufacturers in South Asia.

Shares of Ramco Industries dropped 4.65% to Rs 285 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 284 to Rs 303.20 so far.

