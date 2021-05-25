Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 38.39 points or 1.57% at 2477.92 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 5.31%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.93%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.79%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.8%),PTC India Ltd (up 3.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 3.19%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.33%), GE T&D India Ltd (up 2.08%), BF Utilities Ltd (up 1.6%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.46%).

On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.71%), turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 141.09 or 0.28% at 50792.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 56.2 points or 0.37% at 15253.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 188.13 points or 0.81% at 23480.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.76 points or 0.57% at 7420.17.

On BSE,1809 shares were trading in green, 646 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

