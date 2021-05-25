Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 525.33 points or 1.61% at 33119.14 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 2.36%), TTK Prestige Ltd (up 1.79%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.69%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.53%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.35%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Blue Star Ltd (up 1.15%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.11%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.98%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.82%), and Voltas Ltd (up 0.71%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 141.09 or 0.28% at 50792.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 56.2 points or 0.37% at 15253.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 188.13 points or 0.81% at 23480.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.76 points or 0.57% at 7420.17.

On BSE,1809 shares were trading in green, 646 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)