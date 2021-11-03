Ramco Systems implements its advanced Aviation Suite for Grupo Lomex and its subsidiaries

-
ALSO READ
Ramco Systems jumps after Iraqi Airways adopts Ramco aviation software
Ramco Systems to deploy its aviation software for Bristow Group
Ramco Systems secures contract from Iraqi Airways Company
Ramco Systems climbs on bagging order from Bristow Group
Ramco Systems partners with Draken International
-
Ramco Systems announced that Grupo Lomex, Mico's most important holder of helicopter companies has successfully implemented Ramco's advanced Aviation Suite to digitally transform and integrate its business operations into a unified platform for its subsidiaries:
Aeroservicios Especializados, S,A. de C. V. (ASESA)- Helicopter Operator in Mico. ASESA MRO, S. A. de C. V. - Helicopter MRO in Mico Transpais Aeo, S.
A. de C. V. (TPA) - Fix Wing Operator in Mexico Heliamerica SAC (HA) - Helicopter Operator in Peru.
Grupo Lomex, through its companies, provides rotary and fix wing services to industries such as the oil and gas, electricity, and VIP among others. Grupo Lomex is also a Fixed Base Operator (FBO) and has maintenance centers for its MRO activities based in Ciudad de Mico, Monterrey, Ciudad del Carmen and Peru, authorised to support multi-variant fleet including Bell, Leonardo helicopters and Embraer business jets.
Ramco's fully integrated one-stop solution has replaced Grupo Lomex's existing legacy application. With modules for Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Safety and Quality, Flight Operations, Electronic Flight Bag, MRO Sales, and Finance, Ramco Aviation Suite V5.8 is bundled with next-gen innovation around Mobility, Hubs, and Dashboards.
The next-gen features of Ramco Aviation Suite supports Grupo Lomex's operations such as flight services and charter, MRO and FBO, and offers a next-generation platform that will help to achieve end-to-end visibility and keep up with its rapid expansion plan.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU