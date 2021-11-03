Ramco Systems implements its advanced Aviation Suite for Grupo Lomex and its subsidiaries

Ramco Systems announced that Grupo Lomex, Mico's most important holder of helicopter companies has successfully implemented Ramco's advanced Aviation Suite to digitally transform and integrate its business operations into a unified platform for its subsidiaries:

Aeroservicios Especializados, S,A. de C. V. (ASESA)- Helicopter Operator in Mico. ASESA MRO, S. A. de C. V. - Helicopter MRO in Mico Transpais Aeo, S.

A. de C. V. (TPA) - Fix Wing Operator in Mexico Heliamerica SAC (HA) - Helicopter Operator in Peru.

Grupo Lomex, through its companies, provides rotary and fix wing services to industries such as the oil and gas, electricity, and VIP among others. Grupo Lomex is also a Fixed Base Operator (FBO) and has maintenance centers for its MRO activities based in Ciudad de Mico, Monterrey, Ciudad del Carmen and Peru, authorised to support multi-variant fleet including Bell, Leonardo helicopters and Embraer business jets.

Ramco's fully integrated one-stop solution has replaced Grupo Lomex's existing legacy application. With modules for Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Safety and Quality, Flight Operations, Electronic Flight Bag, MRO Sales, and Finance, Ramco Aviation Suite V5.8 is bundled with next-gen innovation around Mobility, Hubs, and Dashboards.

The next-gen features of Ramco Aviation Suite supports Grupo Lomex's operations such as flight services and charter, MRO and FBO, and offers a next-generation platform that will help to achieve end-to-end visibility and keep up with its rapid expansion plan.

