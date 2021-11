Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Shell

To launch Shall Inventory Optimizer solution

Infosys announced its strategic collaboration with Shell Global Solutions International B.V. (Shell), as the commercialization partner of the Shell Inventory Optimizer solution.

Through this collaboration, Shell and Infosys will launch Shell Inventory Optimizer as the first product offered to its energy customers. The solution leverages artificial intelligence that enables companies to optimize warehouse inventory levels based on historical consumption. By improving demand planning, this innovative solution reduces the time and labor required to complete maintenance operations and brings down the cost of operation.

