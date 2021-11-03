H.G. Infra Engineering receives LoA from Public Works Dept., Rajasthan

-
Infra Engineering has received letter of award from Public Works Department, Rajasthan for development and maintenance of (i) Beawar Masuda Goyala Section of SH 26A (Length 66.77 kin); (ii) Arain Sarwar Section of SH-7E (Length 44.260 kin) & (iii) NH-12 Laxmipura Dora Dabi Ranaji ka Gudha Section of SH-I I 5 (Length 49.60 Kin); (Total Length: 160.630 kin) through Public Private Partnership (the "PPP") under Design, Build, Operate/Maintain & Transfer (the "DBOT Hybrid Annuity") Basis. The company bid project cost is Rs 448.11 crore.
