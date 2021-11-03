TCS and Royal Academy of Engineering of Spain partner for digitization of higher education

Tata Consultancy Services and the Royal Academy of Engineering of Spain have partnered to develop a new innovative digital framework that will provide online access to the latest learning support services and enhance collaboration between global educational professionals.

TCS will leverage its deep domain knowledge and digital transformation expertise to build and deploy 'Forum for the Digitalization of Higher Education' (FDHE), a framework for Spanish and worldwide universities to digitalize all touchpoints throughout the student lifecycle, from admissions, campus management, and learning management to exam administration, assessments, results management, and student communications.

The new digital FDHE framework will streamline university campus operations, drive greater speed and transparency in assessments, and enhance student and educator experience.

It will also drive greater international student enrollment and provide online access to the latest digital learning services, helping Spanish engineering institutions expand into global markets. Further, it will encourage better engagement among candidates, students, and alumnus.

