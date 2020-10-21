Ramco Systems implements its payroll solution for Lendlease

-
-
Ramco Systems has successfully implemented its Payroll solution at Lendlease, a international property and investments group with core expertise in shaping cities and creating strong and connected communities.
Ramco has replaced Lendlease's multiple aging payroll systems under diverse support models and several vendors, standardizing operations of 5000+ employees across Australia, Singapore and Malaysia.
This project marks one of Ramco Systems' largest and most complex payroll transformations in the Australia region.
Powered with platform driven automation, Ramco's Payroll solution delivers accurate regional payrolls, improved overall payroll readiness and optimized processing time, thus enhancing user experience at Lendlease.
On go-live, Lendlease was able to see reduction in payroll processing time, automation of data, while third party and compliance reports were completely automated. On the integration front, Ramco also performed PECI-based Workday integration, integration with Kronos and Oracle R12, thereby enhancing its capability to deliver seamless data flow for Lendlease.
