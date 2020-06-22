Ramco Systems Ltd Slides 5%

Ramco Systems Ltd has added 76.38% over last one month compared to 3.23% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 14.57% rise in the SENSEX

Ramco Systems Ltd fell 5% today to trade at Rs 121.7. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.39% to quote at 14482.51. The index is up 3.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zensar Technologies Ltd decreased 3.14% and Trigyn Technologies Ltd lost 3.1% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 9.05 % over last one year compared to the 10.34% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Ramco Systems Ltd has added 76.38% over last one month compared to 3.23% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 14.57% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12958 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 85984 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 229.9 on 16 Jul 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 64.1 on 21 May 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)