Infosys launches applied AI cloud powered by NVIDIA DGX A100 systems

Infosys announced the launch of an Infosys Cobalt offering - its applied AI cloud, built on NVIDIA DGXTM A100 systems, the universal system for all AI workloads, offering unprecedented compute density, performance, and flexibility. The powerful new Infosys applied AI cloud will be an AI center of excellence for the company, enabling developers and project teams at Infosys to quickly and easily access AI hardware and software stacks, across both private and public clouds, to build contextualized services that deliver AI-first business processes for enterprises. NVIDIA DGX A100 systems will provide the infrastructure and the advanced compute power needed for over 100 project teams to run machine learning and deep learning operations, simultaneously.
NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) technology will enable Infosys to improve infrastructure efficiency and maximize utilization of each DGX A100 system. Teams can process AI algorithms centrally or locally on any device, without lag, using Infosys edge AI.
As a service delivery partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Infosys will also be able to build NVIDIA DGX A100-powered, on-prem AI clouds for enterprises, providing access to cognitive services, licensed and open source AI software-as-a-service (SaaS), pre-built AI platforms, solutions, models and edge capabilities. Infosys will enable businesses to harness their own data estates, open source data and curated data exchanges on the cloud to build and train their AI models. Enterprises can leverage this advantage, along with services delivered by any hyperscale cloud provider to scale and future-proof their AI-powered transformation.
