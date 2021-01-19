H.G. Infra updates on Rewari Bypass road project

-
ALSO READ
H G Infra gains on receiving letter for appointed date for Rajasthan project
Ministry of Road Transport Proposes To Develop Additional 60000 Km Of National Highways In Next Five Years
Sadbhav Infra declines over 11% in three days
Dilip Buildcon executes concession agreement with NHAI
PNC Infratech signs concession agreement for NHAI project
-
H. G.
Infra Engineering announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, H. G. Rewari Bypass has received the letter from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) dated 15 January 2021 regarding declaration of appointed date as 15 January 2021 for the project mentioned below:
Construction of proposed Rewari Bypass (NH-11) as Feeder Route in Rewari district in the State of Haryana (design length 14.40 km) on hybrid annuity mode.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU