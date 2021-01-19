Board of DCM Shriram approves investment of Rs 1000 cr in Chemical Business

-
-
At meeting held on 19 January 2021The Board of DCM Shriram at its meeting held on 19 January 2021 has approved an investment of Rs.1000 crore in Chemical Business for the following projects at the existing site of Bharuch (Gujarat) Plant:
a)Epichlorohydrin (ECH) with a capacity of 51,000 TPA along with glycerinepurification facility.
b)Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) at a capacity of 52,500 TPA
c)Multipurpose Product Research & Development Center
d)Expansion of Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride capacity.
The above projects are to be financed through internal accruals and Debt. The objective of these projects is to enter downstream chemicals, linked to chlor-alkali business of the Company. The Multipurpose Product Research & Development Centre is being set up to enable forward integration of existing products and new products i.e. ECH and H2O2. This will also set up the base of the Company for other value added chemicals going forward.
As regards to Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride, the objective of expansion is to meet growing demand and deriving economies of scale. The said existing plant of Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride is running at its full capacity (except routine maintenance shutdown).
