Ramco Systems to deploy ERP software for Aden Container Terminal

Ramco Systems announced that it will provide its next-gen Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to Aden Ports Development Company (APDC) at their Aden Container Terminal (ACT), deepening its 12-year partnership with Yemen's largest container terminal.

The association between the partners, which began in 2009, will see the upgrade of ACT's HR, payroll and financial accounting capabilities, modernization and digitisation of existing applications, and introduction of newer technologies and innovations such as Payroll Hub, Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable hubs, as well as mobile apps, with a sleeker and more comprehensive dashboard.

Ramco's HR & Payroll modules will provide reporting capabilities to enable ACT's management to make on-the-spot decisions for payroll, bonus, leave and attendance, while the Financial Accounting module will cover items such as accounts payable, accounts receivable and the general ledger, all on a unified dashboard.

The implementation of these new features will minimise manual processes and human intervention, thereby enabling the company to reduce its paper usage.

