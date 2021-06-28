Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility target to expand its dealership network to 100 in Gujarat

-
Aims to sell 9K-10K electric vehicles in GujaratWardwizard Innovations & Mobility announced plans to expand its dealership base from 60 at present to 100 by the end of FY 2021-22. The dealerships will spread across markets of Gujarat.
The recently announced Electric Vehicle Policy-2021 by the state government of Gujarat has declared multiple incentives and initiatives for the EV customers and manufacturers both. The strong will-power of the government to bring a revolutionary evolvement in the sector of mobility is certainly going to impact the EV market. Considering the initiative and opportunity Wardwizard sets a target of selling more than 9k 10k vehicles in the state including both high and low-speed models.
