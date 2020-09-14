Ramco Systems to deploy Ramco Aviation Suite for New Zealand's Salus Aviation Group

Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its flagship aviation software Ramco Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.8 for the Salus Aviation Group, one of New Zealand's largest aviation services providers.

Ramco Aviation software will offer different modules on the cloud such as Maintenance and Engineering, MRO Services and Part Sales, Supply Chain Management, and Compliance, bundled with Finance and Manufacturing offerings, while delivering simplified user experience via Hubs.

New Zealand based Salus Aviation has seen consistent growth due to regular expansion and acquisition activities.

This growth has led to a large and a specialised employee base throughout the entire group supporting the helicopter and fixed-wing industry from locations across New Zealand and the United States.

In order to improve operational efficiencies, Salus embarked on a digital transformation initiative and chose Ramco's modern, integrated Aviation Suite to provide a single platform across the business, ensuring groupwide operational visibility and discipline, thus improving overall efficiency.

