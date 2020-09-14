Sonata Software announces partnership with Treeni Sustainability Solutions

Sonata Software announced that Treeni Sustainability Solutions Inc. an Atlanta (US) based Company has partnered with the company.

Treeni's resustain™ is a cloud-based SaaS platform that enables a 360-degree view of ESG data and risks for enterprises. This relationship creates synergies for both parties, Sonata Software will now have the ability to take relevant and timely sustainability solutions to their global clients, Treeni will benefit from Sonata Software's software product engineering expertise, their partner ecosystem and global reach.

