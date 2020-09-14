JUST IN
JBM Auto bags order for supply of 116 BS6 compliant AC low floor CNG buses

From Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System

JBM Auto has bagged the country's first BS6 complaint AC low floor CNG bus order for New Delhi from Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS). JBM Auto will be supplying 116 CITYLIFE BS6 buses to Operator which will be running under the DIMTS Cluster in New Delhi. Deliveries of the first batch of these buses shall start this month end onwards.

Mon, September 14 2020.

