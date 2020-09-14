JUST IN
Outcome of board meeting of GIC Housing Finance

Capital Market 

Held on 12 September 2020

The Board of GIC Housing Finance at its meeting held on 12 September 2020 has approved loan co-origination arrangement with India Bulls Housing Finance in the ordinary course of business.

The Board has appointed S.N. Rajeswari (DIN No. 08838983) as Additional Director (Non-Executive).

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 12:03 IST

