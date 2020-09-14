Outcome of board meeting of GIC Housing Finance

-
-
Held on 12 September 2020The Board of GIC Housing Finance at its meeting held on 12 September 2020 has approved loan co-origination arrangement with India Bulls Housing Finance in the ordinary course of business.
The Board has appointed S.N. Rajeswari (DIN No. 08838983) as Additional Director (Non-Executive).
