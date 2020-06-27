Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.44% to Rs 1.93 crore

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.44% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.55% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 8.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1.932.668.909.179.3321.4312.9217.880.050.410.571.10-0.100.300.030.6500.180.090.44

