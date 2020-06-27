Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.44% to Rs 1.93 croreRas Resorts & Apart Hotels reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.44% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 79.55% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 8.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.932.66 -27 8.909.17 -3 OPM %9.3321.43 -12.9217.88 - PBDT0.050.41 -88 0.571.10 -48 PBT-0.100.30 PL 0.030.65 -95 NP00.18 -100 0.090.44 -80
