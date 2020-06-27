Purohit Construction standalone net profit declines 77.27% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 195.29% to Rs 2.51 crore

Net profit of Purohit Construction declined 77.27% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 195.29% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.92% to Rs 3.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2.510.853.543.251.9955.291.415.540.160.540.180.240.130.460.060.060.100.440.050.04

