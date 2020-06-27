Mukand reports consolidated net loss of Rs 83.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mukand Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Jupiter Infomedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mukand reports consolidated net loss of Rs 66.05 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Team Lease Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Axis Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1262.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 11.85% to Rs 765.67 croreNet Loss of Mukand reported to Rs 83.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 49.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.85% to Rs 765.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 868.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 239.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 115.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.78% to Rs 2922.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3689.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales765.67868.62 -12 2922.693689.46 -21 OPM %0.71-0.25 -2.564.00 - PBDT-66.00-56.43 -17 -221.04-99.98 -121 PBT-86.08-57.19 -51 -296.45-158.28 -87 NP-83.43-49.83 -67 -239.88-115.48 -108
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU