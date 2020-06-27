Mukand reports consolidated net loss of Rs 83.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.85% to Rs 765.67 crore

Net Loss of Mukand reported to Rs 83.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 49.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.85% to Rs 765.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 868.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 239.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 115.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.78% to Rs 2922.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3689.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

