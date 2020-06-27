DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit rises 168.39% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 431.68 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram Industries rose 168.39% to Rs 25.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 431.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 398.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.09% to Rs 95.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 1675.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1645.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales431.68398.48 8 1675.861645.52 2 OPM %8.687.24 -8.677.11 - PBDT35.4724.78 43 124.72112.89 10 PBT24.8819.63 27 97.1192.09 5 NP25.989.68 168 95.8974.86 28
