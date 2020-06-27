DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit rises 168.39% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 431.68 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries rose 168.39% to Rs 25.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 431.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 398.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.09% to Rs 95.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 1675.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1645.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

431.68398.481675.861645.528.687.248.677.1135.4724.78124.72112.8924.8819.6397.1192.0925.989.6895.8974.86

