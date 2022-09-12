Rategain Travel Technologies allots 6,500 equity shares under ESOS

Rategain Travel Technologies has allotted 6,500 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each to the eligible employee(s) of the Company, who have exercised their options, under RateGain Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2015 ('ESOP 2015').

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 108,197,642/- (108,197,642 equity shares of Rs 1/- each) to Rs 108,204,142/- divided into (108,204,142 equity shares of Rs 1/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)