H.G. Infra Engineering completes project in state of Haryana

G. Ateli Narnaul Highway has received completion certificate for road project (construction of Narnaul Bypass) in State of Haryana. The project is declared fit for commercial operations on 11 March 2022. The project has been completed ahead of scheduled completion date and is eligible for bonus.
