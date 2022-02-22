RateGain Travel Technologies partners with mobile-first travel marketplace - Hopper

-
RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) has announced a strategic partnership with Hopper Inc. (Hopper) - the world's fastest-growing mobile-first travel marketplace poised for impressive growth as travel demand revamps and the utilization of their mobile app flourishes. This new partnership will connect Hopper to hotels and hospitality chains globally and will enable reservations made via certain Hopper Cloud partners to flow through RateGain's Connectivity Switch platform.
Hopper aims to leverage RateGain's technology with its comprehensive demand and supply network to deliver unique travel booking experiences to users as well boost visibility and hotel bookings across continents.
As travelers start planning their trips again - mobile apps like Hopper are preferred by digitally savvy and on-the-go younger travel consumers searching for the best deals.
Besides connectivity, Hopper also leverages RateGain's competitive pricing intelligence product for Hotels and Car Rentals worldwide to stay ahead in the market. The actionable insights help them respond proactively to market changes at a granular level. RateGain continues to add value for Hopper through product enhancements like AI-driven room mapping, API Integration, competitive intelligence from mobile app, devices, meta channels, etc.
