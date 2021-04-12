Ratnamani Metal bucks trend after Rs 594-cr order win

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes added 0.89% to Rs 2033.20 after the company received a domestic order of Rs 594 crore for coated carbon steel pipes from oil and gas sector.

The said order is to be executed between September 2021 and July 2022. The announcement was made during market hours today, 12 April 2021.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is engaged in providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries.

The company's consolidated net profit tanked 40.5% to Rs 60.15 crore on 41.7% decline in net sales to Rs 440.79 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

