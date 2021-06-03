Ratnamani Metals Q4 PAT jumps 62% YoY to Rs 109 cr

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes reported a 62.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 109.43 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 67.34 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales gained 10.5% to Rs 696.08 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 629.98 crore in Q4 FY20. Profit before tax stood at Rs 146.73 crore in Q4 FY21, up 62.8% over Rs 90.15 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company posted a 10.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 276 crore on 11.1% fall in net sales to Rs 2,298 crore in the year ended March 2021 (FY21) over the year ended March 2020 (FY20).

Meanwhile, the board has declared a dividend of Rs 14 per share for the financial year ended 2020-21.

Shares of Ratnamani Metals were up 0.71% at Rs 1,961.95 on BSE.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is engaged in providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)