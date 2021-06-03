Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Snowman Logistics Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 June 2021.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 684.5 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 69903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6204 shares in the past one month.

Snowman Logistics Ltd surged 10.91% to Rs 56.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lux Industries Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 3457. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19807 shares in the past one month.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 762.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 96030 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50927 shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd added 8.69% to Rs 352.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39759 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8271 shares in the past one month.

