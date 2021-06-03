Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod for lung cancer drug

The drug major has received tentative approval from the US drug regulator to market osimertinib tablets in the strengths of 40 mg and 80 mg.

Osimertinib is used to treat lung cancer. It belongs to a class of drugs known as kinase inhibitors.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 318 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were up 1.28% at Rs 635.75 on BSE.

Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. On a consolidated basis, the drug maker's net profit surged 73.25% to Rs 679 crore on 2.52% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 3,846.70 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

