Volumes spurt at CRISIL Ltd counter

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 June 2021.
CRISIL Ltd registered volume of 11276 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1918 shares. The stock rose 7.65% to Rs.2,154.70. Volumes stood at 1476 shares in the last session.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd witnessed volume of 49221 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8662 shares. The stock increased 16.68% to Rs.665.60. Volumes stood at 4490 shares in the last session.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 8688 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1720 shares. The stock rose 1.11% to Rs.1,969.90. Volumes stood at 6091 shares in the last session.
Muthoot Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 2.68 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75510 shares. The stock increased 7.73% to Rs.1,523.30. Volumes stood at 3.1 lakh shares in the last session.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd witnessed volume of 1.66 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56849 shares. The stock increased 6.22% to Rs.290.50. Volumes stood at 14984 shares in the last session.
