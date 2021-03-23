Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd stays slippery

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1861, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.09% in last one year as compared to a 89.42% rally in NIFTY and a 155.35% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1861, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 14776.65. The Sensex is at 49940.38, up 0.34%.Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has eased around 0.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3867.45, down 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21602 shares today, compared to the daily average of 67843 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)