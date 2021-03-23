RailTel Corp Q3 PAT jumps 61% YoY to Rs 70 cr

RailTel Corporation of India posted a 61.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 69.66 crore on a 52% jump in net sales to Rs 410.6 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Consolidated profit before tax surged by 76.8% to Rs 94.12 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 53.24 crore in Q3 FY20. Current tax expense was steeply higher at Rs 32.8 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 15.72 crore in Q3 FY20.

RailTel said that the Covid-19 pandemic has already resulted in economic slowdown throughout the world including India. The operations of the company have also been significantly impacted following a coronavirus induced lockdown," it said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, the PSU company announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per share with a record date of 5 April 2021. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 22 March 2021.

Shares of RailTel Corporation were down 0.79% at Rs 138.60 on BSE.

RailTel Corporation of India, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India, is an information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure provider and is one of the largest.

Shares of RailTel Corporation were listed on the stock exchanges on 26 February 2021. The stock was listed at Rs 104.60, a premium of 11.28% to the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The IPO of RailTel Corporation of India was subscribed 42.39 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 February 2021 and closed on 18 February 2021. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 93-94 per share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)