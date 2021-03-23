Bank of India soars 2.27%

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 69.95, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.31% in last one year as compared to a 89.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 69.17% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 69.95, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 14781.45. The Sensex is at 49997.66, up 0.45%. Bank of India has dropped around 19.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 10.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2163.8, up 2.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

