Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd up for third consecutive session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1954.45, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.83% in last one year as compared to a 3.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.74% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1954.45, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 17276.9. The Sensex is at 58059.83, down 0.28%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has risen around 3.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5956.95, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5622 shares today, compared to the daily average of 36027 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

