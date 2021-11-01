RattanIndia backed Revolt Motors welcomes Odisha EV Policy 2021

RattanIndia backed Revolt Motors welcomed the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 announced by the state. As per the policy, Odisha state government will pay Rs. 5,000 per bike as direct incentive to the EV bike customers in Odisha.

Also, the Registration Charges and Road Tax has been waived for electric bikes registered in the state. These incentives are over and above the FAME II incentives of Rs. 15,000 per KWh for EV manufacturers recently announced by the Central Government which amounts to Rs. 48,000 per bike for Revolt. Combining the two incentives it would mean incentives of atleast Rs. 53,000 per bike sold by Revolt in Odisha.

