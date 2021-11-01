Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.38 lakh units in Oct

Maruti Suzuki India posted total sales of 138,335 units in October 2021.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 112,788 units, sales to other OEM of 4,225 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 21,322 units.

While the shortage of electronic components continued to affect the production of vehicles during the month, the Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. Accordingly, the Company sold more vehicles than the sales volume expected at the start of the month.

