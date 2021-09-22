RattanIndia Enterprises amends object clause in MoA

RattanIndia Enterprises has amended the object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the company to include the following:

"7.

To carry on the business of manufacture, fabricate and assemble, buy, sell, import, export, distribute, and deal in, Electric and other automobiles, motorcars, scoolys, lorries, buses, vans, motorcycles, cycle-cars, motor, scooters, carriages, amphibious vehicles, and vehicles suitable for propulsion on land, sea, or in the air or in any conbination thereof and vehicles of all descriptions, whether propelled or assisted by means of electrical or other environmental friendly power and of internal combustion and other engines, chassis-bodies and other components, parts aud accessories and all machinery, implements, utensils, appliances, apparatus, lubricants, solutions enamels and all things capable of being used for, in, or in connection with maintenance, and working of motors. "

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)